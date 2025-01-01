UPSC NDA, NA 1 Exam Registration 2025 Extended Till 1 January At upsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

UPSC NDA Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has extended the registration deadline for UPSC NDA and CDS I 2025. Candidates can apply for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy, and Common Defence Services exams through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. “Due to some Technical Issues, the closing date for NDA-I and CDS-I Examination, 2025 has been extended till 1800 hrs on 01.01.2025 (Wednesday),” reads the official website.

Candidates aged 16 to 19 years who have completed or are currently appearing for the Class 12 exam can fill out the NDA 2025 registration form. After the registration process ends, the NDA 1 application correction window will be open from January 1 to January 7, 2025.

"The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The mere issue of an Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that the Commission has finally cleared his candidature. Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for interview/Personality Test,” reads the official notification.

UPSC NDA Registration 2025: Vacancies

Name of course Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 160th (DE) Course commencing in January 2026 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - Course commencing in January, 2026 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing) holders] 32 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January, 2026 i.e. No. 219 F(P) Course. [including 03 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry] 32 Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 123rd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course Commencing in April, 2026. 275 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 37th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2026. 18 Total 457

UPSC NDA Jobs 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the “NDA I Application Form” link.

Register yourself and note down the application number and password.

Next, log in using your registration number.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

