UPSC NDA, NA 2 Final Results Declared At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC NDA 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA and NA 2 final results in order of merit. According to the official update, 699 individuals have qualified, and their candidature will be confirmed upon document submission. Candidates can view the UPSC NDA result 2023 by visiting the commission's website, upsc.gov.in, and downloading the PDF. UPSC has compiled a list of the final applicants based on the results of the written test taken on September 3, 2024, and the interviews. As many as 699 candidates will now be admitted to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy's 152nd Course, as well as the Naval Academy's 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the webpage, click on the NDA NA 2 Final Result link.

3. Access the PDF file and confirm your name and roll number.

4. Download the PDF for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates will be considered only after submitting required documentation. "The candidature of all the aforesaid candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066, wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC," reads the official notification.