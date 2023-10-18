UPSC Recruitment 2024: Exam Dates Announced At upsc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here
UPSC Notification 2024: The UPSC statement further states that the dates and duration of examinations are subject to vary based on the circumstances, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
UPSC Notification 2024: The Union Public Services Commission has published the schedule for the 2024 academic year on its official website. The calendar contains information about upcoming examinations and recruitment tests in 2024. The notification further states that the dates and duration of examinations are subject to vary depending on the circumstances.
UPSC 2024: Schedule
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination
|February 18, 2024
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination
|February 18, 2024
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE
|March 10, 2024
|NDA and NA Examination
|April 21, 2024
|CDS Examination (I)
|April 21, 2024
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination
|May 26, 2024
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination
|May 26, 2024
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination
|June 21, 2024
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination
|June 22, 2024
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination
|June 23, 2024
|Combined Medical Services Examination
|July 14, 2024
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination
|August 4, 2024
|N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II)
|September 1, 2024
|C.D.S. Examination (II)
|September 1, 2024
|Civil Services (Main) Examination
|September 20, 2024
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination
|November 24, 2024
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDC
|July 7, 2024
UPSC 2024: Application Form
The UPSC Application Form is made available on the same day as the Notification. According to the 2024 Calendar, the UPSC Prelims 2024 application form will be available on February 14, 2024, with a deadline of March 5, 2024.
Live Tv