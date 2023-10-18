trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677034
UPSC Recruitment 2024: Exam Dates Announced At upsc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

UPSC Notification 2024: The UPSC statement further states that the dates and duration of examinations are subject to vary based on the circumstances, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UPSC Notification 2024: The Union Public Services Commission has published the schedule for the 2024 academic year on its official website. The calendar contains information about upcoming examinations and recruitment tests in 2024. The notification further states that the dates and duration of examinations are subject to vary depending on the circumstances.

UPSC 2024: Schedule

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination February 18, 2024
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination February 18, 2024
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE March 10, 2024
NDA and NA Examination April 21, 2024
CDS Examination (I)  April 21, 2024
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination May 26, 2024
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination May 26, 2024
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination June 21, 2024
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination June 22, 2024
Engineering Services (Main) Examination June 23, 2024
Combined Medical Services Examination July 14, 2024
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination August 4, 2024
N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II) September 1, 2024
C.D.S. Examination (II) September 1, 2024
Civil Services (Main) Examination September 20, 2024

 

Indian  Forest  Service (Main) Examination November 24, 2024
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDC July 7, 2024

UPSC 2024: Application Form

The UPSC Application Form is made available on the same day as the Notification. According to the 2024 Calendar, the UPSC Prelims 2024 application form will be available on February 14, 2024, with a deadline of March 5, 2024.

