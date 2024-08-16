Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 Released At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UK Board Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the improvement results for Intermediate and High School classes. Students who took the exam can check and download their results from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE conducted the 10th and 12th Improvement exams from July 18 to 24, with 21,887 students participating across 101 examination centers in the state.

The district-wise results are now available, and the PDF file includes the name, date of birth, scores, and other details. Students can also view their subject-wise scores. Those who did not achieve passing marks in the regular exams took the compartment exams.

UK Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "UK Board Improvement Result 2024" link for Intermediate and High School exams.

View the district-wise result.

Download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

This year, 10,724 students appeared for the Class 10 compartment exam, while 11,168 students took the Class 12 exam. To pass the UK Board examination 2024, students must score at least 33% in each subject, including theory and practical papers.