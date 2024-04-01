VITEEE 2024: Registration Deadline Extended Till April 10 At viteee.vit.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

VITEEE 2024: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has extended the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates now have until April 10 to complete their application forms, whereas the previous deadline was March 31. To register for VITEEE 2024, candidates must visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The application fee for VITEEE 2024 is Rs 1,350 and can be paid through various online modes such as net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI Paytm. International applicants are required to pay an equivalent application fee of US Dollar 90 in Indian currency.

VITEEE 2024: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official application link for the first time (link will be given above).

Step 2: Next, register yourself by providing all the necessary information, like your name, parent's name, mailing address, phone number, etc.

Step 3: You will receive a verification link to your registered ID, and you should verify your mail ID for login information.

Step 4: Use your login credentials to log in now.

Step 5: Next, enter the information, including credentials and other crucial information.

Step 6: Lastly, add your signature and a passport-sized photo.

Step 7: Submit the application fee after that.

Step 8: A confirmation page will show up on your screen after you pay the cost.

Step 9: Print the page out for your records.

VITEEE 2024: Exam Date

The VITEEE 2024 is scheduled to take place from April 19 to 30. Candidates preparing for the exam can take advantage of the official mock test available on the VIT website (vit.ac.in) to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and difficulty level. The results of VITEEE 2024 will be announced on May 3.

VITEEE 2024: Exam Pattern

The VITEEE 2024 will be conducted online in computer-based mode, consisting of 125 marks. The exam comprises 125 questions divided into five sections: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and Aptitude. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.