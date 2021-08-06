WBJEE 2021: Results out, 99.5 % students declared pass

New Delhi: West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE) was declared on Friday (August 6). The candidates can check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board announced the results at a press conference. The WBJEE exam was held on July 17 in an offline OMR-based mode. Out of the 65,170 students who appeared for the exam this year, 64,850 students have passed, taking the pass percentage to 99.5 %, Careers360 reported.

As per the results, Panchojanyo Dey bagged the top rank, Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal secured the second and third rank respectively in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations 2021. The exam was held in two phases: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm, with proper adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

How to check WBJEE 2021 scorecard:

1. Visit the WBJEE 2021 official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘WBJEE 2021 rank list’ link.

3. Login using roll number and registration number and click on the 'submit' button

4. WBJEE rank list 2021 pdf will appear

5. Candidates are advised to download the same for future reference.

WBJEE 2021 counselling will start from August 13 and last till September 11. The official schedule for counselling will be released soon at wbjeeb.in post the announcementent of WBJEE 2021 result.

