WBJEE Admit Card 2024 On April 18 At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download

WBJEE 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is set to release the WBJEE 2024 admit card on April 18 for all enrolled candidates, with the exam scheduled for April 28. The board will provide the WBJEE hall ticket download link on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Conducted annually, the WBJEE 2024 exam facilitates admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses across various universities and colleges in West Bengal. The exam comprises two papers: mathematics (paper 1) and physics-chemistry (paper 2).

Both papers will be administered in two separate shifts, with paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm on April 28. Candidates must carry a printed photocopy of their WBJEE admit card to the exam center, along with a color photograph uploaded during the online application process and a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter card, Class 10 admit card, or school ID card.

WBJEE 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBJEEB, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.



Step 3: Enter your WBJEE application number and date of birth in the required fields.



Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.



Step 5: Your WBJEE 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Prohibited items within the examination hall include written or printed materials, calculators, pens, log tables, wristwatches, mobile phones, and Bluetooth devices. The board strictly prohibits the use of unfair means during the exam, and candidates found violating these rules risk having their candidature cancelled.

While the board acknowledges 75 educational boards, applicants who have completed or cleared their Class 12 exams from other state government or government of India-approved boards or councils not listed on the WBJEE official website may also be eligible to apply. However, admission decisions will ultimately be at the discretion of the respective university.