WBJEE Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

WBJEE Admit Card 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE 2024 admit card tomorrow, April 18, 2024. Once available, candidates can download it from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. On April 28, 2024, two papers will be administered: Paper 1 Mathematics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm. Candidates must answer the questions on an OMR sheet, which will be evaluated using the Optical Mark Recognition method. Admit cards will be generated on the specified date. Candidates must bring a printed physical copy of their admit card to the exam centre.

"Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled, even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards may not be allowed to appear in the examination,” reads the official notice.

WBJEE Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the "Download Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the admission card for future reference.

The WBJEE 2024 paper will have 200 marks, with 100 for Mathematics and 50 for Physics and Chemistry. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer. The questions will be multiple-choice (MCQ), with four alternatives for each question, as stated in the information bulletin. Each subject will have three categories.