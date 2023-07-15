XAT 2024: XLRI Jamshedpur Opens Registration, Apply At xatonline.in

XLRI Jamshedpur commenced the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 on July 15. Eligible candidates seeking to get admitted to MBA/PGDM programs in XLRI and other top MBA colleges can directly visit the website at https://xatonline.in/ and fill up the application form and submit the necessary details. The exam for XAT 2024 will be conducted on January 7, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes. It will be a computer-based test that will begin at 2 pm and end at 5.30 pm.

“Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the final submit button,” stated the notification.

XAT 2024: Key Details

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is the mandatory entrance exam that is conducted every year for candidates who wish to secure admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR. Besides, a few other colleges including XIMB, IMT, IMI, MICA, TAPMI, Great Lakes, GIM Goa are also known to accept XAT exam scores for admitting students. Interestingly, XLRI Jamshedpur has increased the number of seats for PGDM BM from 180 to 240. On the other hand, XLRI Delhi NCR campus seats have been increased to 180 from earlier 120.

XAT Registration 2024: Steps To Apply

1) Go to the official website at https://xatonline.in/.

2) On the homepage, locate the registration link and click on it.

3) Register to proceed with the application and key in the required information.

4) Cross-check the details filled in the application form and make the necessary changes.

5) In the next step, upload all the required documents.

6) After the document submission, pay the application fee.

XAT Registration 2024: Cities Where XAT 2024 Will Be Held

The venues for XAT 2024 are Agra, Bhatinda, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Cuttack, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Durgapur/Asansol, Er Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi, Varanasi, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Dibrugarh, and Naharlagun.