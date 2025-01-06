XAT Answer Key 2025 Likely To Be OUT SOON At xatonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

XAT Answer Key 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will soon release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 answer key on its official website, xatonline.in. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key once it is available. The XAT 2025 exam was conducted on January 5, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM, lasting three hours. This exam is for candidates seeking admission to management programs. It consists of four sections divided into two parts, with a total of 95 questions.

XAT Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website i.e. xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key" link.

Enter your XAT registration number and date of birth.

Submit your details to view the answer key.

Download the answer key and save it for future use.

XAT Answer Key 2025: Selection Process

XLRI will shortlist candidates for the next stage of the selection process based on the XAT 2025 cut-off scores. The cut-offs will vary for engineering and non-engineering backgrounds, as well as for male and female candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will need to participate in a Group Discussion (GD), depending on the specific program and college. They will also take part in a Personal Interview (PI), which will evaluate their aptitude, communication skills, personality, and suitability for the program.

The final selection for XAT 2025 will be based on a composite score, which includes the XAT score, performance in the GD and PI, academic background, and work experience (if any). Candidates who are selected will receive admission offers and must confirm their acceptance by paying the required fees.