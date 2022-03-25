2022 Tata Nexon EV update to get electric range of 400 km: Report

Tata Motors have been trying to get a stronghold in the electric vehicle market. To further improve their position in the market, the Indian carmaker plans to bring a long-range version of the Nexon EV in the Indian market.

The new electric SUV is expected to be launched in April and will go on sale anytime soon. However, there is no official announcement on the launch of the new long-range Nexon EV. The SUV made its debut in the market back in 2020 and is now going to be updated.

The new electric SUV is expected to have new interior upgrades with a new colour palette. However, these changes might not be accompanied by exterior upgrades as revealed by the spy shots leaked earlier.

It is also expected to get new feature upgrades. The SUV is expected to be based on the same X2 platform. However, the battery pack for long-range might be bigger to give out more power. It might also result in increased kerb weight of the car.

The increased range of 400 km on a single charge might come at the cost of a decreased trunk space because of a bigger battery occupying more space. The charging pack might include a 3.3kW charger with an option of a 6.6 kW charger.

