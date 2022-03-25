Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.21 lakh

Okinawa Autotech, an electric scooter maker, recently launched the new Okhi-90 electric scooter in India. The new electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1.21 lakh onwards after the FAME subsidy.

The new model is equipped with a host of features, including in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, geo-fencing, secure parking, among others.

The Okhi-90 scooter is powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery, which offers a range of 160 km per charge and a speed of 80-90 km per hour.

Also read: Trouve Motor to launch electric hyper-sports bike with top speed of 200 kmph

The scooter also offers 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a boot capacity of 40 litres and CBS braking, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and Manager Director of Okinawa Autotech, said.

The company is expecting to sell 50,000 units of its newly-launched scooter model Okhi-90 by the next fiscal. It has set a target of selling 2 lakh units of its various models in the next fiscal.

The Gurugram-based company, set up in 2015, sold almost 1 lakh units in the outgoing fiscal, making it the second-largest EV scooter maker in the country.

Since its commercial launch in January 2017, Okinawa has sold 1.5 lakh units so far, he said. With attractive pricing, Sharma expects that the Okhi-90 model would help the company gain volume and take on the rival companies faster.

The company has exhausted its 90,000 units per annum plant at Bhiwandi in Rajasthan and is on course to commission its second 3 lakh units plant shortly.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute