2023 Kia EV6 Electric Car Bookings Re-Open In India, Prices Start At Rs 60.95 Lakh

Kia India has commenced the bookings for the 2023 Kia EV6 in India, a few months after selling all the 432 units allotted to India during its launch in 2022. The South Korean automaker is also offering exclusive ownership privileges to the first 200 buyers, which include a 95 per cent buyback policy within 30 days, free periodic maintenance for 5 years, and 8 years/ 160000 Kms warranty on the battery. The 2023 Kia EV6 is available in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs 65.95 lakh respectively.

Kia launched the EV6 in June 2022 as its first electric car, starting its electrification journey in India. The EV6 is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Apart from ultra-fast DC charging, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, it gets a certified range of 708km. Kia EV6 is available in five colours - Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl.

The company has been working towards improving the EV charging infrastructure in the country. In August 2022, Kia installed India’s first and fastest ‘240 kWh’ charger. The company plans to expand its EV dealership footprint from 15 select dealerships across 12 cities at the time of launch last year to 60 outlets across 44 cities. Kia India also plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

Myung-sik Sohn, CSBO, Kia India, said “We are excited that with Kia EV6, a new performance-driven drive experience is now available for customers who are looking for a premium ride. I am excited to announce that the bookings for our popular premium EV, the Kia EV6, have commenced today for 2023. We have also expanded our EV dealership footprint to 60 outlets across 44 cities which will help us move closer to our customers.

We expect the 2023 Kia EV6 to outgrow our previous sales performance and make a threefold growth this year. It fills us with immense pride that we are leading the segment that is not only helping our business grow but also propelling us towards a sustainable future.”