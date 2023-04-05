Actress Neha Sharma Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 1 Crore: Watch Video

Bollywood actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma have brought home a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The German SUV is one of the favourites among Bollywood stars and finds home in the garages of celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen, and Kangana Ranaut, among others. Currently, the SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). The Indian actors shared a video of themselves celebrating their new car.

The popularity of the SUV among celebrities can be credited to the features that the car comes loaded with. The three different variants of the SUV, i.e., 300d, 450, and 400d, come with features like multibeam LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, aluminum running boards, and multiple other things. Similarly, with the interiors, the SUV comes loaded with an infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, sunblinds, wireless charging, leather upholstery, and multiple other things.

Neha Sharma's Mercedes-Benz GLE holds these features on its bulky body, measuring 4,294 mm in length, 1,722 mm in height, and 2,157 in width. This bulky size accommodates the occupants in this space with an ample amount of legroom.

May we keep working hard and May God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ..#gratitude @aishasharma25 pic.twitter.com/DnTFho1wa8 April 4, 2023

A four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 245 horsepower and 500 Nm powers Neha Sharma's Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d. The 400d, on the other hand, has a six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 325 hp and 700 Nm, making it more potent. The 450 is equipped with a 500 Nm and 365 horsepower petrol engine. These engines come with a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment for all of the engines, along with the Mercedes' 4MATIC system.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is expanding its portfolio in the Indian market. The German auto major is currently preparing to launch the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé in the Indian market on 11th April. Powering the performance-oriented car is a twin-turbocharged V8 that is mated to electric motors. The combined power output stands at 843 hp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 315 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.