2023 Tata Nexon.ev Launched In India At Rs 14.74 Lakh: Design, Spes, Features, Price

The first-ever high-voltage Made-in-India electric vehicle to go on sale in the country is the Tata Nexon EV. Praised for its affordability and practicality, the Nexon EV was due for a refreshed design and a host of other updates. Well, Tata Motors has been kind enough to hear the demands, and the brand has now launched the 2023 Tata Nexon.ev in the market for a starting price of Rs 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom), and the SUV will retails in a total of 3 variants - Empowered, Fearless and Creative. Furthermore, there are two range options on offer - Medium Range and Long Range.

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Design

The design is quite like the ICE version of the Nexon with some subtle yet noticeable changes. The 2023 Tata Nexon.EV gets bi-functional LED DRLs coupled with a center position lamp that provides an unmissable distinct identity to the EV. A very important functionality introduced is the smart charging indicator to display SOC level during charging. It greets you with a welcome signature when you unlock the car and a goodbye when you lock it.

Also Read - 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India At Rs 8.09 Lakh: Design, Spes, Features, Price

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Features

The electric compact SUV offers a cinematic visual experience through its 31.24 cm (12.3 inch) ultra-High Definition (HD) touchscreen infotainment, which is the largest in the segment. The cinematic visual experience is further enhanced with top-of-the- line In-Cabin audio experience with Harman’s AudioworX and 9 high quality JBL speakers. The vehicle acoustic experience has been enhanced with multiple customized audio modes. The cinematic infotainment screen is complemented with a large 26.03cm (10.25 inch) High Definition fully reconfigurable Instrument Cluster offering multi dial view.

Also Read - 2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Revealed With Striking Design & Features: Exterior, Cabin, Range - IN PICS

2023 Tata Nexon.ev: Range

With keen focus on maximising utilisation of battery pack energy, the range of the all-new Nexon.ev LR has been increased to 465 km (MIDC Certified). An increase of 12 km. The all-new Nexon.ev is equipped with first in the segment features such as V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle charge) and V2L (Vehicle to Load) making it a true game-changer in the industry.