2023 Tata Nexon EV MAX launched with 453 km range, prices start at Rs 16.49 lakh

As Tata Nexon EV completes three years in India, becoming the highest selling electric car in India, Tata Motors has announced the repositioning of the Tata Nexon EV portfolio, with changes in pricing and enhanced range. The Nexon EV MAX variants now get an enhanced range of 453 km (MIDC), from January 25, 2023, onwards. This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023. India's number one electric car maker also launched a base Nexon EV MAX XM trim at Rs 16.49 lakh.

The Tata Nexon EV MAX variant will come equipped with Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP ®) with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes.

Tata Nexon EV: Variant wise pricing

The top end trim, Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux has been repriced at Rs 18.49 lakh and in addition to the features of the XM, it comes with Leatherette Seats with Ventilation, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Auto Dimming IRVM, Cabin Air Purifier, Electric Sunroof, 17.78 cm Floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with 8 speakers, 16-inch Alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control, Sharkfin Antenna etc.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime, on the other hand, starts at Rs 14.49 lakh for the base XM variant which comes with features like the Projector headlamps and LED DRLs, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, Cruise Control, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman infotainment system, Automatic climate control.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by ZIPTRON technology, and comes with IP67 rated weather-proof and dust proof battery pack. The motor comes with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km,. Key features like DC fast charging, 4-Level Multi-Mode Regen, Customizable Single Pedal Driving, ZConnect Connected Car Technology as standard, Cruise Control, Fully Automatic Climate Control, i-TPMS, Leatherette seats and Branded Infotainment system by HARMAN are offered across the line-up.

The move to reposition the Tata Nexon EV comes a day after Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV was launched in India.