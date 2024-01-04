2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh: Range, Specs, Features

In 2019, Bajaj Auto introduced the Electric Chetak to the world to cater to India's ever-growing demand for electric scooters. Since then, the Chetak tribe has been steadily expanding, boasting a stronghold of over 1 lakh Chetak users across 140+ cities. Kickstarting 2023 in an electrified way, Bajaj has launched 2024 Chetak in two variants - Premium and Urbane at Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The Chetak Premium 2024 comes with a cutting-edge design and advanced functionality; the scooter has unlocked new levels of providing ‘Meaningful Technology’ to electric two-wheeler customers, making it an absolute leader in its class. Customers can unlock the full potential of their Chetak Premium 2024 with the TecPac, which can be bought online on the Chetak website.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric

The new Chetak now comes with a 5" TFT display. This is one of the most notable characteristics of the Chetak Premium 2024. The newly introduced optional TecPac brings a boatload of features to the Chetak Premium. Among its many features, Chetak riders can now access turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation, play, pause and change music, receive call alerts, and even personalise the theme of the display to their liking. With these extra features, the Chetak Premium 2024 is the best choice for people who want a high-tech, customised electric scooter experience.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric: Specs

The new Chetak boasts a top speed of 73 km/h; additionally, the all-new 3.2 kWh battery enables an increased range of 127 km—enough and more on a few hours of charging! The Chetak Premium has an onboard 800W charger that can power up to give you 15. 6 km range within merely 30 minutes! The TecPac also introduces the Hill Hold Mode, ensuring a confident and smooth driving experience on inclines, providing drivers with greater control on ascents. Chetak Premium also includes reverse mode, allowing users to manoeuvre effortlessly without any physical exertion. Experience convenience and comfort like never before with the new Chetak Premium."

2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric: Features

Equipped with Sequential Rear Blinkers, the Chetak Premium 2024 is Fully Loaded with a slew of essential features, including self-cancelling blinkers, left and right control switches, electronic handle and steering locks, seat switches, and a helmet box lamp. For all the users aspiring to be sustainable, Chetak has added "Green Score". As a part of its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, by opting for the Chetak electric scooter, users can easily keep tabs on their carbon footprint reduction, fuel consumption reduction, and monetary savings.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric: Design

True to its name – the Fully Loaded Chetak Premium 2024 has an elegant and superior design. This is achieved by using premium materials to craft its flawless all-metal body. IP67-rated water resistance with all electrical components makes the Chetak Premium 2024 an e-scooter to be reckoned with. Moreover, the upgraded Chetak Premium now features a larger boot, ensuring all your requirements for intra-city travel are met with ample space. Available in a variety of vibrant colors, such as Indigo Blue, Brooklyn Black, and Hazelnut, the Chetak Premium 2024 is a stunning mix of style and durability.