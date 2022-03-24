हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Electric vehicles

A look at India's electric vehicle journey: 10 lakh EVs; 1,742 public charging stations

A total of 10,60,707 electric vehicles were registered in India till last week, while 1,742 public charging stations (PCS) and 816 toll plazas were operational in the country. 

A look at India&#039;s electric vehicle journey: 10 lakh EVs; 1,742 public charging stations
Image for representation

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 23 informed the Parliament that a total of 10,60,707 electric vehicles were registered in India till last week, while 1,742 public charging stations (PCS) were operational in the country. 

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said electric charging stations are to be provided by the developer on national highways as part of the wayside amenities (WSAs).

"The number of electric vehicles in the country, as per Vahan 4 data as on March 19, is 10,60,707, and a total of 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS), as per Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), are operational in the country as on March 21, 2022," Gadkari said.

Also read: Ola electric scooter customers complain about quality and aftersales service: Report

He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already awarded 39 such facilities for development. Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said 816 toll plazas are operational on national highways across the country as on March 21, 2022.

On the policy regarding winding up of a toll plaza, he explained that as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, incase of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by the central government at reduced rates of 40 percent. In case of public-funded projects, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40 percent after recovery of capital cost of the project, the minister said.

According to Gadkari, Rajasthan (122), Uttar Pradesh (90) and Madhya Pradesh (77) have the maximum number of toll plazas.

Replying to another question, he said about Rs. 20,268.45 crore and an amount of Rs. 1,189.94 crore has been released/spent on projects sanctioned under the Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and Economic Importance & Interstate Connectivity (EI&IC) scheme respectively during the last three years. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Electric vehiclesCharging stationstoll plazasNitin Gadkari
Next
Story

Vande Bharat coaches to be made in Kapurthala and Raebareli, says Railways minister

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Zee Top 10: Russia's draft resolution on Ukraine at UNSC