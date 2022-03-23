Ola electric scooter customers complain about quality and aftersales service: Report

Compared to four-wheelers, the transition to EVs in the Indian automotive industry is relatively quick in the two-wheeler space. Over 80,000 orders were received by Ola Electric just one month after launching its electric scooter, the S1 and the S1 Pro, in India last year. Unfortunately, deliveries took a long time to get underway, and many owners have been struggling already. Even with Ola Electric's home service model, customers continue to encounter problems.

In a tweet, D Rajasekhar Raju shared his frustrations with the online after sales support provided by the manufacturer. After multiple calls to customer support, he stated that his scooter still has problems. He claims customer support hasn't helped.

Another Ola Electric scooter owner has shared their frustrations. Devinder Dhillon, a customer, claims that the scooter's battery died just one day after delivery, and even the instrument display does not work. There is no service network for the manufacturer, so there is no convenient way for the get the problem fixed.

Along with the battery issues, many owners are also facing built quality issues. The buzz around Ola Electric has led to a lot of bookings, but the company has been struggling to fulfil orders and has missed numerous delivery dates, which were intended to begin in December.

@bhash sale before scooter dead who responble ...please tell bhi Mr. Ola pic.twitter.com/rhnVBQn8nb — Devinder Dhillon (@712Devinder) March 19, 2022

Over 7,000 Ola Electric scooters were delivered to customers earlier this month, and the company hopes to deliver 15,000 by the end of the month.

