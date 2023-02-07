topStoriesenglish2570534
NewsElectric Vehicles
ELECTRIC CRANE

ACE Launches India's First Electric Crane With 180 Tonnes Lifting Capacity

As per ACE Group, with 4-wheel drive and required traction, this electric crane is suitable for rough terrain operations and is equipped with safety features.

Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:21 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

ACE Launches India's First Electric Crane With 180 Tonnes Lifting Capacity

Construction equipment manufacturer ACE on Monday announced the launch of its electric crane with lifting capacity of 180 tonnes. The introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) in the construction equipment will be the first step in contributing towards reducing the carbon footprints.

"ACE - Action Construction Equipment (ACE)... Unveiled India's first fully electric mobile crane, India's largest indigenous mobile crane with 180 tonnes lifting capacity, and India's first self-propelled aerial work platforms among other new offerings at Bauma Conexpo 2023, Greater Noida," the company said.

As part of the initiative to introduce sustainable technologies, the electric crane has been specially designed to deliver optimum power and productivity while maintaining the versatility of the equipment for Indian conditions.

With 4-wheel drive and required traction, this electric crane is suitable for rough terrain operations and is equipped with safety features with durability and stability.

"With the new launches, we are taking forward the government-led 'Make in India' initiative," ACE Ltd Executive Director Sorab Agarwal said.

Live Tv

Electric CraneConstruction equipmentAce CraneCrane

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?