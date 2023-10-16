Acer Enters Indian Electric Scooter Market With MUVI 125 4G, Launched At Rs 1 Lakh

The globally recognized Acer brand, known for its laptops, will enter the Indian e-scooter market with the Acer MUVI 125 4G with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. This electric scooter, designed and manufactured by Think eBikeGo Private Limited is focussed on revolutionising urban commuting. With a top speed of 75 km/h and a range of 80 km, it stands in its price range. Also, Acer claims that it comes out as a perfect fit for office goers, college students, daily commuters, and can be custom-built for B2B use-cases such as hyper-local food delivery or grocery delivery.

Key highlights of Acer MUVI 125 4G

Swappable Batteries: Ensuring continuous rides and hassle-free charging.

Sleek Design: A lightweight chassis for a seamless ride.

16-inch Wheels: Providing stability across terrains.

Data-Driven Efficiency: Incorporating the latest tech for optimal performance.

Customizability: Personalize your scooter to match your style. Available in three distinct color options: White, Black, and Grey.

Moreover, the Acer MUVI 125 4G qualifies for both Central and state-level government subsidies, promoting EV adaptation in India. It’s easy-to-replace accessories and low maintenance cost ensure that the total cost of ownership remains affordable in the long run.

Jade Zhou, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Acer Inc., expressed, "Sustainability and innovation are two important principles that the Acer brand is known for. The Acer MUVI 125 4G represents both and we are excited to see it coming to market in the near future."

Also Read - Mahindra To Launch Three New SUVs Next Year: Thar 5-Door To XUV300 Facelift

Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO, Think eBikeGo Private Limited (Acer - official licensee), added, "The Acer MUVI 125 4G represents our vision for a greener future. We believe it is set to become the preferred choice for urban commuters."

The MUVI 125 4G is the first EV model to be launched under the Acer brand in India. In the near future, they plan to introduce multiple 2 and 3-wheeler EVs, such as e-bicycles, e-bikes, e-trikes, etc.

Pre-bookings for the Acer MUVI 125 4G will be available soon. Additionally, those interested in dealership opportunities can also express their intent now. For both pre-bookings and dealership inquiries, please visit the official website: acerelectric.in. All orders will be processed exclusively through authorised dealers, ensuring customers receive top-notch service, maintenance, warranty & support.

The establishment of a robust distribution and dealership network across India's major cities is underway, reinforced by an attractive dealer remuneration structure and a rewarding incentives model.