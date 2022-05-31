Ola Electric is promising 14-day delivery to select customers in a new email-based campaign. The company has sent emails to prospective consumers, claiming that their purchase will be delivered in just 14 days. Apart from this message, the mail fails to contain any information whatsoever. In fact, the mail misses out on when the 14-day period commences. However, this campaign is reported to be applicable to prospective consumers, who are based out of major cities where Ola Electric can deliver the vehicle in just 14 days. Not all the buyers have received this mail.

As per the VAHAN portal, Ola Electric registered around 13,000 electric scooters in April this year. Resultantly, the company is currently the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, leaving behind Hero Electric. Also, the electric scooter manufacturer is constantly increasing its production capacity, and hence, it is confident at making deliveries happen in 14 days for selected consumers. Ola's attempt for making quick deliveries comes amidst the turbulent times when consumers are complaining about various issues related to their Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.

Keeping the consumer complaints aside, the Ola S1 Pro is one of the most-loaded and capable scooters in the country. Also, the company is addressing and acknowledging the issues that have cropped up so far. Recently, the brand has rolled out new Move OS 2.0, which is intended to iron out most issues which were software-oriented.

Talking of the buying process, the Ola S1 Pro e-scoot needs to be reserved against a sum of Rs 499 first, followed by confirming the purchase by making a payment of Rs. 20,000. Moving further, a purchase window is then opened by the company, wherein prospective buyers need to pay the remaining amount including the FAME-II subsidies, which are refunded at a later stage.