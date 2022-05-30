With continuous increase in fuel prices, electric vehicles are now becoming people’s choice. The EV sector in India is dynamic and fast-paced with various initiatives taking off and innovative startups venturing into the industry. Having said that, a Pune-based electric bike manufacturing company, VTRO is solving challenges of expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turning them into invaluable opportunities.

“Today, we compete with a number of large, established, and legacy brands across our categories. I believe our relentless customer focus and technology-led rapid innovation cycle will help us satisfy customers and ensure they keep coming back to us,” Heramb Shelke, CEO of VTRO said.

He adds “What makes us stand apart from our competitors is that we are building a product that streamlines and brings the entire manufacture-to-pay process under one roof while providing a tech-first end-to-end procurement service to our clients. The company manufactures a completely IOT enabled bike with unique designs, unisex compact frame, excellent battery life with battery charging and swapping stations webbed all across the city.”

