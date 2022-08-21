Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra never holds back from appreciating what he likes on the social media platform. Very often, the appreciation posts feature India's innovative talents while also showing his support for it. These stories are often inspiring when brought into perspective. The latest appreciation post of the business tycoon was for a mechanic who successfully turned an old Jeep into a functioning electric vehicle. Due to his talents, the Mechanic named A Gowtham managed to get the attention of Anand Mahindra along with his appreciation and support.

A Gowtham originally Tweeted a video of him working on making an electric Jeep in his workshop using basic facilities. By the end of the video, the video shows the old Jeep in a functioning condition with its altered powertrain. Moreover, later on, he can be seen driving the jeep around. The video of him working on the Jeep was captioned as, "Electric Jeep we separately control front wheel and back, please offer me a job, sir."

This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him. https://t.co/xkFg3SX509 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2022

The video was later shared by Anand Mahindra, saying, "May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish." The industrialist further added, "This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology and their innovation through garage 'tinkering."

Also read: EVs to get more affordable in Ladakh with new policy, here’s how much discount buyers can avail

Later on, Anand Mahindra also responded to A Gowtham's request of offering him a job. He mentioned Velu Mahindra, President of automotive technology, asking him to reach out to Gowtham.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is planning on making a strong presence into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of two new brands under Mahindra, namely Mahindra XUV and Mahindra BE. Recently, the company has announced five new electric SUVs under BE brands which will be built on their latest INGLO platform. The electric SUVs under BE brand are named BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09, while the EVs under XUV are named XUV.e9 and XUV.e8.