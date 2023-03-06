Anand Mahindra Reacts to Bill Gates Driving E-Rickshaw, Asks Billionaire To Race Sachin Tendulkar

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently enriched his bag of experiences by driving a Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw during his India Visit. The billionaire shared the video of him driving an electric rickshaw on Indian roads via his Instagram. The video got the attention of his college mate Anand Mahindra who shared it on his Twitter. While sharing the video, Anand Mahindra also challenged the billionaire to a '3-wheeler EV drag race'. With this challenge, he also nominated former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the third participant in the aforementioned race.

Tweeting the video of Bill Gates driving the three-wheeler EV, Anand Mahindra wrote, "“Calti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me…"

The video, which was posted on Bill Gates' Instagram account, opens with the caption "Gates Notes" before showing the billionaire turning on the e-rickshaw and enjoying his special driving experience. He also provided some advice on the electric three-wheeler in the video. With reference to Mahindra Treo, he states, "We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world."

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg March 6, 2023

Bill Gates shared the video while expressing his admiration for India's innovations. He also shared his opinions on the Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw during this time. "India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry ." he added.

Bill Gates' Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler passenger car costs between Rs. 2.92 and Rs. 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The electric vehicle has 42 Nm of torque and 8 kW of power thanks to its lithium-ion battery. According to the manufacturer, the car can be operated for as little as 50 pence per kilometre. The vehicle's battery can also be charged in 3 hours and 50 minutes.