Apple Car launch to be delayed to 2026, upcoming EV to have self-driving feature

Apple has postponed the 2026 launch of the "Apple Car," an electric vehicle that will purportedly cost less than $100,000. According to Gizmochina, Apple is reducing the scope of its self-driving electric vehicle goal. The "Titan" project, which relates to this vehicle, appears to have been in limbo for a while. The original plan of the iPhone manufacturer was to build a car without a steering wheel or pedals, allowing passengers to seat next to one another in a limo-like vehicle.

However, the project has now been reduced in scope and will have a more traditional design with a driver`s seat, steering wheel, and pedals. The vehicle won't have a fully autonomous driving or self-driving feature, but it will be able to drive itself on highways.

It will provide sufficient autonomy for users to play games or view videos while driving down the road but will request you to take over when you`re in a city or during bad weather. Since the tech giant has trimmed back the amenities and technologies for the vehicle, Apple Car will now cost under $100,000 instead of the over $120,000 that it was first expected.

The company is still working on the vehicle`s design, but it will be finished by the end of next year. Following that, the list of features for the car is expected to be finished by 2024, and testing will start sometime in 2025, ahead of the Apple Car`s expected to launch in 2026. Apple Car was first reported to arrive in 2024.

With inputs from IANS