Switch Mobility Ltd (‘Switch’), has launched its electric bus platform ‘Switch EiV 12’ for the Indian market. The next-generation E-Bus, is available in two variants - EiV 12 low floor and EiV 12 standard, and the company currently has an order book of over 600 buses, as per a statement. Switch Mobility is part of Ashok Leyland group, the fourth largest bus OEM in the world, and Optare, the UK bus manufacturer. The Switch EiV range of buses can be used in varied applications like intra-city, inter-city, staff, school and tarmac, offering maximum passenger capacity and comfort, said the company.

The EiV 12 gets ‘Switch iON’ technology enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools. The EV architecture of EiV platform is common with the recently launched European Switch e1 bus. The buses are also equipped with a new generation of efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions.

The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight, enabling higher range of kilometers – up to 300 kms/day with single charge, and up to 500 kms/day with dual gun fast charging. The current range of Switch EV buses in India have an uptime of over 98% consistently through the last few years.

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd., said, “The launch of our next generation electric bus platform in India is an important milestone for Switch Mobility. Our aspiration is to make electric products more accessible in India, UK, Europe and many Global markets, contributing significantly to the rapidly growing zero carbon mobility. With a strong heritage and proven expertise of the Hinduja group and Ashok Leyland in the commercial vehicle market, we are confident that through more such offerings of electric buses and soon to be launched electric light vehicles, we will accelerate our vision to be at the forefront in this evolving market”.

Mahesh Babu, Director & CEO – Switch Mobility India, COO – Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “I am pleased to introduce Switch EiV 12 platform in India which is built on the experience of 50 million electric kms globally. The platform has a unique, advanced, global EV architecture to deliver superior efficiency, safety, and reliability. The products on this platform have been designed with cutting-edge technology to deliver delightful customer experience. I strongly believe that Switch iON connected vehicle platform, offers multiple solutions to our fleet operators, to enhance the business value proposition. Our team is working actively to bring out multiple products as part of the Switch electric intelligent vehicle platform in the near future’’.

