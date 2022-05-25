Ather 450X electric scooter now gets TPMS at an extra Rs 5,000 - Full details

In the Indian electric scooter market, the Ather 450X is a name that can be counted upon for reliability. The scooter is also loved for the sleekness it embodies in its design and the modern-day equipment that it comes loaded with. In a new development, Ather Energy has announced that the 450X buyers will now be able to have the convenience of a tyre pressure monitoring system as an accessory against a sum of Rs 5,000. Ather Energy has developed these sensors, which will fit inside the wheel, and to do so, regular wheel stems have to be replaced with these.

These TPMS sensors are configured to send alerts on tyre pressure on the instrument cluster. The screen will display air pressure for both tyres. In addition, a red alert for low tyre pressure will be shown, while the white alert denotes that the tyres are adequately inflated. Recommended setting stands at 32 psi for the front and 30 for the rear.

Well, the Ather 450X isn’t the first electric scooter in the Indian market to boast this feature. The recently-launched 2022 TVS iQube comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system from the factory on select variants.

Talking of the Ather 450X’s specifications, the scooter boasts peak power and torque outputs of 6 kW and 26 Nm, respectively. Furthermore, it can do a 0-40 kmph run in just 3.3 seconds, while the claimed range stands at 85 kilometres. With a seat height of 720 mm, the Ather 450X also offers an under seat storage space of 26 litres. Pricing for the Ather 450X starts from Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom.