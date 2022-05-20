Electric mobility is the new definition of moving forward when we talk things automotive. The electric 2-wheeler space has seen a slew of launches recently, and it also makes for higher adoption of EVs in general. Well, the updated iteration of the TVS iQube is now on sale as well. It now gets a bigger battery pack, multiple color options, and a longer feature list. Since it remains the only electric offering from TVS, it is indeed close to the brand’s heart. But will it manage to touch upon the Indian audience rather strongly this time? Let’s find out as we compare it against the proven Ather 450X and the much-hyped Ola S1 Pro.

Battery & motor: TVS iQube vs Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro

Starting with the TVS iQube, it comes with two battery options - 3.04 kWh and 4.6 kWh. The Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro come with 2.9 kWh and 3.97 kWh battery packs, respectively. While the option of fast charging is available in all of these scooters, it can be avoided on the iQube to save on some bucks.

Talking of power figures, the TVS iQube is offered with a 4.4 kW/33 Nm motor. The Ather 450X boasts a peak power output of 6 kW and 26 Nm of max torque, whereas the Ola S1 Pro has an 8.5 kW motor on duty that churns out 58 Nm of peak torque. Hence, the Ola S1 Pro is also the quickest off the line with a 0-40 kmph timing of 3 seconds, followed by Ather 450X - doing its run in 3.3 seconds. The slowest of the lot is the TVS iQube, taking 4.2 seconds to show the 40 kmph mark from a standstill.

The important factor for an electric scooter, however, remains its range. Here, the TVS iQube takes the lead with a claimed range of 140 kms for the ST variant and 100 kms for the base and S variants. The Ather 450X has a claimed range of 85 kms, while the Ola S1 Pro can cover 135 kms on a single charge.

Dimensions & suspension: TVS iQube vs Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro

The TVS iQube uses telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers with its 12-inch rim size. It measures 1,805 mm in length, 645 mm in width, and 1,140 mm height. The ground clearance is decent at 157 mm, whereas the seat height is the lowest of the three at 770 mm. The lower S trim of the iQube features a 17-litre boot, but opt for the ST grade and it expands to 32 litres.

The Ather 450X looks compact and a tightly-packed scooter. However, it is larger on paper than the iQube. It is 1,812 mm long, 739 mm wide, and 1,103 mm tall. The ground clearance of 150 mm is the lowest on this list. The saddle height stands at 780 mm, elevating an underseat storage of 26 litres. Talking of suspension, the front-end features telescopic forks, while the rear suspension comprises a monoshock.

The Ola S1 Pro is the largest scooter in this pack by measuring 1,859 mm in length, 712 mm in width, and 1,160 mm in height. Also, the ground clearance, seat height, and boot space are of the highest order here at 165 mm, 792 mm, and 36-litre, respectively. Ola S1 Pro has a uniquely-designed single-tube suspension setup on the front, along with a monoshock for the rear.

Price: TVS iQube vs Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro

Undoubtedly, TVS has managed to offer a killer pricing for the updated iQube. The starting price of Rs. 98,564 (On-road Delhi), including subsidies, makes it the most affordable offering of this lot. The higher S variant is being sold for Rs. 1.08 lakh (On-road Delhi). The brand hasn’t revealed the prices for the top-spec ST variant. The Ather 450X has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.38 lakh, while the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom.