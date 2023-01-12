Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF30 electric concept is a spaceship in disguise; WATCH Video

Lexus LF-30 electrified concept car is showcased at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 and is going to attract a lot of attention with all credits to its sharp futuristic design. The concept car first showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show is a demonstration of the "Lexus Electrified". The vision of the company targets an aggressive leap to the future of vehicles in terms of driving quality and design. The company seems to be successfully moving forward towards the goal with what many might consider a design straight out of a sci-fi movie. Here we have a detailed walkaround video of the Lexus LF30 concept.

The design of the Lexus LF-30 looks different from other vehicles because of its hoodless vehicle shape. The design could be achieved because of the car being an electric model. The design seems to have honed the smooth body to perfection with window glass that stretches from front to rear end of the car. It further gets an interesting rear with wing shaped tail lamps all of which seems to converge at a point making it looks like a simple curve. Besides being aesthetic the car design also gives the car an aerodynamic advantage.

As for the functioning, the car allows independent use of front wheel and rear wheels making the car capable of driving on front-wheels, rear-wheels or even all-wheel drive as required by the situation and the person in the driving seat. To allow better handling the LF30's battery has a low placement in the body of the car contributing to improve the performance and inertia of the car.