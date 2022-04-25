Industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra takes Tesla CEO Elon Musk ‘back to the future,’ as he shares an image of ‘original Tesla vehicle’ from India’s history which did not require navigation assistance from Google maps.

“Original Tesla vehicle. No Google map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, FSD (fully self-driven). Set home <-> workplace. Relax, take a nap, reach your destination,” read the message on the image.

Mahindra took a dig at Tesla as the company takes pride in being a cost-efficient electric vehicle with fully self-driven features. The image he tweeted shows two bullocks pulling a cart with any ‘assistance of google maps or people’ as people on it can be seen sleeping.

Twitteratis filled the comment section about their experiences on how they grew watching bullocks pulling carts in their villages. One of the users shared a video where there is no one riding it but it seems as if the bullocks know where they were heading to.

Another user shared his experience where he mentioned how bullock carts were used earlier and he had a few where they used to take them out for grazing in their village. Not many raised the issue of animal cruelty, however one did try to bring that topic up by calling those who complained about the atrocities on the bull ‘woke.’

