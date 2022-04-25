हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
electric cycle

Amidst rising fuel prices, Odisha man builds affordable solar-powered electric cycle

The bicycle has a solar panel on its roof and  needs to be kept under sunlight for five to six hours for a full charge. The total cost of inputs is estimated at Rs 40,000.

Amidst rising fuel prices, Odisha man builds affordable solar-powered electric cycle
Image for representation

An electrician in Odisha has rigged up a bicycle with solar power to create an electric cycle. Soumya Ranjan Palei from Pegarapada has put together the bicycle after many trials and errors which can travel at a speed of 25 km per hour.

An electrician by training, the 28-year-old fitted solar panels on the bicycle besides an engine which could run the cycle. He took three months to make the bicycle ready for the road. Palei said he travelled more than 110 km from his home to Balasore on April 23.

"It took me seven hours for the journey with periodic rest on the way," Palei said. "On the way, my bicycle drew curious crowds." The bicycle has a solar panel on its roof and it is used to charge the batteries. The total cost of inputs is estimated at Rs 40,000.

Also read: Do THIS to avoid electric vehicle catching fire, Pure EV India shares ‘battery health tip’

The bicycle needs to be kept under sunlight for five to six hours for a full charge, after which it can run for about 150 km without hiccup. Even in the absence of sunlight, it can be charged through an electric socket.

If the batteries run out of charge, then one can use the pedal to reach the destination, Palei said. "With petrol prices going through the roof, solar-powered bicycles will come in handy as a major cost-saving mode of transport," the young innovator said. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

