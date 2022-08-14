NewsElectric Vehicles
BENGALURU

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai flags off 75 electric buses from Switch Mobility

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off 75 Switch EiV 12 buses in Bengaluru and would be inducted into the fleet of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai flags off 75 electric buses from Switch Mobility

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday flagged off 75 "Switch EiV 12 buses" to cater to the needs of the people in Bengaluru. Switch Mobility Ltd's "new technologically advanced" electric buses are a part of the 300-strong electric bus order and would be inducted into the fleet of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Switch Mobility, the next-generation carbon-neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, would supply, operate and maintain the 300 buses, the company said in a release.

"In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300-strong electric bus order," said Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch India and Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd.

The buses would play a vital role in reducing carbon footprint in the city - a reduction of over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 per year equivalent to planting 87,000 trees, he said.

The buses are equipped with a new-generation, highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions, the company said.

The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight enabling a higher range of kilometres.

Live Tv

BengaluruKarnatakaElectric busKarnataka Chief MinisterBasavaraj Bommai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022