हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum launches EV fast-charging corridor on THIS crucial highway

The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over the next five years starting its operations from South India.

Bharat Petroleum launches EV fast-charging corridor on THIS crucial highway
Image for representation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and Fortune Global 500 company, has introduced EV Fast-Charging Corridors on the Chennai-Trichy-Madurai expressway, with the installation of CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its strategically situated fuel stations on both sides of the highway.

The Company is accelerating its focus on new business segments for sustainable growth and converting 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations, providing multiple fuelling options, which will also include an EV charging facility in the medium to long term.

Bharat Petroleum has planned to provide CCS-2 Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country to boost inter-city travel on Electric vehicles. 

Raed also: Noida Authority installs 69 electric vehicle charging stations in Noida

The first phase launch on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway will be followed up by key routes which have high existing motorist traffic and a propensity for transition to travel by electric vehicles.

Speaking at the launch at its state of the art fuel station at Meenambakkam in Chennai, P. S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL, said, "Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in providing convenience-oriented solutions and experiences to its customers across segments. 

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum, is the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of India's premier integrated energy companies, engaged in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. 

The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over the next five years. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a roadmap to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. 

With inputs from ANI and NewVoir

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharat Petroleumelectric vehicleEV charging stationChennai
Next
Story

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty buys new Audi Q7 worth Rs 88.33 lakh

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Indore: PM Modi inaugurates Bio CNG Plant