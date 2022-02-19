Noida Authority installs 69 electric vehicle charging stations in Noida

In an effort to promote the use of electric vehicles and use of cleaner sources of energy, Noida Authority has installed 69 new electric vehicle charging stations in Noida. The enhanced electric charging infrastructure can push towards increasing the number of EV owners in the city.

The news has been confirmed by a social media post by Noida Authority. The new charging stations installed in the city are compatible with all types of vehicles as per the post by the authority.

The charging stations can also be relied upon to serve vehicles with different charging capacities. The social media post by Noida Authority stated, "Noida authority has aligned its efforts towards cleaner energy alternatives and is proud to announce that 69 public charging stations compatible with all types of vehicles with different charging capacities have been installed for Electric Vehicles in Noida."

In the long run, this new infrastructure development can further result in improving the air quality of the region. Furthermore, the steps seem to be in sync with the increasing attraction of consumers towards the segment of electric vehicles.

Live TV

#mute