Of late, the Indian luxury car market has seen a host of EV launches drooling the electric car enthusiasts. Most of them have been from the three-big German brands - Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. The Bavarian giant has now taken the headline spot with the launch of its third all-electric offering in our market called the i4. The pricing for the BMW i4 electric sedan starts from Rs 69.90 lakh for the EDrive40 variant (ex-showroom) and will be locking horns with the likes of Kia EV6 among others. The 2022 BMW i4 is based on the 4-Series Gran Coupe, underpinned by the CLAR architecture and gets best-in-India mileage of 590 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

Unlike the BMW iX, the BMW i4 isn’t based on an EV-specific architecture and is available in two variants - eDrive40 & M50 xDrive. However, BMW has only announced the introductory pricing for the eDrive40 variant in India for now. Peak power output stands at 340 hp and 544 hp for eDrive40 and M50 xDrive trims, respectively. On the latter, the torque output peaks out at 795 Nm. Making its way to the Indian market via the CBU route, the BMW i4 is expected to offer a dynamic driving experience.

As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW. Using a 205 kW DC Charger, the BMW i4 can be charged from 10%-80% in 31 min, while the 50 kW DC Charger can add upto 80% battery in 83 min. The 11 kW AC Charger will top up the battery in 8.25 hrs.

In terms of design, it is a perfect balance of an ICE vehicle and a full-blown EV. After all, it quintessentially is an electrified version of the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe. Touches like a non-functional kidney grille and closed air vents make us realise that it is an electric vehicle. On the inside, you are greeted with two displays - a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. This system operates on BMW’s iDrive 8 interface, which supports OTA updates as well.

The first-ever BMW i4 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.