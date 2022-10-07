Bookings for Tata Tiago EV commence for THIS amount: Deliveries start January next year

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for its most-affordable electric car - Tata Tiago EV, which joins the company’s electric car lineup comprising Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max. Interested consumers can now book the Tata Tiago EV for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Talking of prices, for the first 10,000 buyers, an introductory starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) is reserved. Furthermore, the company is reserving 2,000 of these 10,000 units for existing Nexon EV and Tigor EV owners. Bookings can be made by either visiting an authorised Tata Motors dealership or via the product website.

Customer test drives for the Tata Tiago EV will begin by late December 2022, onwards, while the carmaker will start delivering the vehicles by January next year. Also, the time, date, variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle. Tata Motors revealed that the production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritised based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Based on the high-voltage Ziptron technology, the Tiago EV offers multi-mode regen, and two drive modes – City & Sport. The car is offered in multiple combinations of IP67-rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options, including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km.

Additionally, Tata Motors is offering 4 different charging solutions to charge the Tiago EV - 15A plug point, 3.3kW AC charger, 7.2kW AC home fast charger, and DC fast charging. The Tiago EV is equipped with up to 45 connected car features, leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control, projector auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. With a GNCAP 4-star rating, the Tiago EV is the safest electric hatch on the road and is available in five colour options - Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.