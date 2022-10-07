Hero Vida electric scooter to Launch in India Today: Watch it LIVE here [Video]

Hero Vida V1 is all set to be launched in India today as the company's "not first electric." The electric scooter will be launched in India as Hero Motocorp's very own first electric two-wheeler under its new brand name Vida. Moreover, the company has been teasing the new electric scooter for a while now. However, the scooter's details have been kept in a tight, safe space, and the two-wheeler manufacturer has made sure not to reveal any information until the last minute of the launch. It is to be noted that with this launch, the company will be venturing toward the increasing trend of EVs and a market full of growing competition. You can watch the live launch event of the Hero Vida electric scooter here:

Watch Hero Vida launch live [Video]

Based on the leaked image, the Hero Vida will have a typical electric scooter design, although it will have a more boxy appeal to it. The body will include hints of a modern design with LED headlamps and other modernities surrounding the EV. However, to get a detailed insight into what the scooter might look like, we need to wait until the brand takes the covers of the electric two-wheeler.

Furthermore, the Hero Vida electric scooter is expected to be loaded with features like an all-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation. The consumers would be able to monitor the vehicle's stats remotely using their phone, and it may even get connected technologies to deliver OTA updates.

The Hero Vida electric scooter is predicted to have a range of 130–150 kilometres. Additionally, swappable battery packs will be included because the company has partnered with Bharat Petroleum to provide battery changing stations at fuel bunks.

With this kind of range, the Hero Vida is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh in the Indian market. Considering the price slab, the scooter will face tough competition from rivals already in the market, like Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Okinawa Okhi-90, and more.