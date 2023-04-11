BPCL Launches 12 EV Chargers On Delhi-Jalandhar Highway; To Install 7,000 Chargers In 5 Years

CCS-2 Fast Chargers starting with 30 KW installed at 12 strategically located BPCL Fuel Stations on the 750 Km long Delhi - Jalandhar - Delhi National Highway. BPCL aims at converting its 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options. 12 BPCL retail outlets are strategically located along the highway (part of NH-44) as part of its initiative to address the range anxiety of electric vehicle owners. The 750 Km long segment of NH-44 is the fourth such Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Corridor in the country, with fast charging stations at roughly every 100 Kms on both sides of the highway.

Chennai-Trichy-Madurai, Chennai-Bangalore and Bangalore-Coorg were the first three Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Corridors set up by BPCL. The EV fast chargers at BPCL Fuel Stations will help customers recharge their EVs in just about 30 minutes to get a driving range of upto 125 kilometers after which there will be another BPCL EV charging station for EV owners going further ahead. The fast chargers can be self-operated without any manual assistance though support staff will be at hand when needed.

Located at BPCL retail outlets, these EV fast Charging stations offer long distance and inter-city travellers much needed safe, well-lit and secure pit stops together with amenities like clean and hygienic washrooms toilets, mATMs etc for their convenience while their vehicle is being recharged. BPCL has digitised the entire EV charger locator, charger operations and transaction process through the HelloBPCL app for an online hassle free and transparent user experience.

Also read - 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Teased: Top 5 Changes Expected On Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rival

The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.