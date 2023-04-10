2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Teased: Top 5 Changes Expected On Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rival

The sub-4m SUV business is now expanding in new directions. While earlier, it was mainly dominated by the road presence and frugality of the products. The share belongs to the holder of the longest feature list. Although Tata Motors’ Nexon is doing really well on the charts, consumers find its features list dated and sparse. In an effort to overcome this issue, Tata Motors is said to be working to launch an updated avatar of the Nexon in the market. Well, the company has released a new teaser, which hints at the 2023 Tata Nexon’s arrival. It will certainly boast a couple of changes over the outgoing model. Read on to find out the 5 big changes.

Updated Styling

The Nexon could get a revised front end in the mid-cycle refresh. As seen in spy shots the Nexon could do away with a Curvv-inspired light bar on the front, with headlamps fixed on the lower portion of the bumper. A similar treat could also be put to use on the tail section. Furthermore, Tata Motors might update the design for the alloy wheels and roof rails, which has been a constant exercise from the brand.

Larger Touchscreen

On the Altroz Racer Edition, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen was seen, while it was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The same unit debuted on the Harrier and Safari recently, and in all likelihood, it could make its way to the Nexon as well.

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

The Nexon has received the wireless phone charger in its last update. This time around, it will make the whole user experience wire-free with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Increased voice commands in multiple languages could also make the operation hands-free.

New Reverse Camera

As seen in the Safari and Harrier’s updated Red Dark Edition models, the high-definition rear parking camera could also be offered on the Nexon facelift with a new larger touchscreen. Sadly, Tata Motors might keep away with a 360-degree parking camera, which is available on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Altroz-Inspired Instrument Cluster

The instrument console of the Nexon is not a great-looking unit. It uses a basic LCD structure to keep away from needles and dials. However, the Altoz and Punch get a semi-digital, semi-analogue cluster, which uses a 7-inch LCD, along with an analogue speedometer. This same setup is likely to be filtered to the Nexon as well, in its updated form.