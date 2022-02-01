हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budget 2022

Budget 2022: Battery swapping policy for electric vehicles will be framed soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that a Battery Swapping Policy for electric vehicle charging in limited space will be framed soon. 

Budget 2022: Battery swapping policy for electric vehicles will be framed soon
Image for representation

Presenting the Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that a Battery Swapping Policy for electric vehicle charging in limited space will be framed soon. 

Finance Minister also announced the introduction of modern building by-laws. The minister said the government would also promote the use of public transport in urban areas.

The finance minister added that to promote ease of doing business, as many as 75,000 compliances have been eliminated and 1,486 union laws have been repealed.

Further, she announced that five existing academic institutions for urban planning will be designated as 'Centre for Excellence' with an endowment fund of Rs 250 crore.

A completely paperless e-bill system will also be launched by the ministries for procurement, Sitharaman stated.

