BYD Atto 3 electric SUV launched in India priced at Rs 33.99 lakh; Check features and more

BYD has launched "India’s First Sporty Born" E-SUV, BYD Atto 3, at a price of Rs 33.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). The electric SUV has got around the 1,500 mark since booking began on October 11. The electric vehicle is available in 4 colors: Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. Equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery and the born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0), BYD Atto 3 features fast charging from 0 percent to 80 percent in 50 mins, a range of 521km according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3s. The first batch of deliveries of the BYD Atto 3 will begin in January 2023.

With a sporty exterior, BYD Atto 3 also features the L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch (32.5cm) adaptive rotating Screen, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, and a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station. BYD Atto3 also boasts features such as mobile phone wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-color gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter, etc. BYD Atto 3 offers a 7kW home charger and its installation service, a 3kW portable charging box.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are happy to announce the price of our much-acclaimed electric SUV BYD Atto 3 in India at Rs 33.99 Lakhs (All India - ex-showroom). We are eager to introduce BYD Atto 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.”

BYD is planning to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. BYD India plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market. BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations for a better life, promote sustainable development of society, and implement its “Cool the Earth by 1°C” initiative.