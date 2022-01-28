BYD delivers first batch of 30 E6 electric MPVs in India

Byd the new Electric Vehicle manufacturer after its eMPV has launched the all-new e6; the organisation is backed by Warren Buffett. BYD has also delivered the first set of electric MPVs, the e6, to the B2B customers in India. These deliveries have been made in 6 cities of India, including Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The All-New e6 was launched in India in early November 2021, making it available for the B2B segment. Designed for a smooth and comfortable ride, it comes with an ample boot space of 580 L, the largest one in the Indian MPV category.

BYD India had appointed six dealers across 8 Indian cities and is further solidifying its position in the Indian market with sales to B2B customers. The dealerships will be equipped with products, completely covered workshops, and showrooms.

Read also: Mahindra launches e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler, prices start at Rs 1.44 lakh

It is equipped with Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel. Focusing on optimising efficiency, the All-New e6 can regenerate energy from as low as 2km/h. Built on the BYD e-Platform, the All-New e6 integrates the most crucial electric powertrain components to reduce weight, optimise efficiency, and improve the driving experience.

Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited, said, “It is a testament to the market demand for premium MPV that BYD India is addressing. It is equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with a WLTC (world harmonised light-duty vehicle test procedure) range of 520km”.

The All-New e6 comes with driver’s side and front passenger seat airbags; the vehicle also features a seat belt reminder for all. The new model also has a speed-sensing automatic locking and a rearview camera with a distance scale line.

The car also has LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps. Leather seats and a 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats achieve the upgraded interior. A 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen allows Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity for a seamless connection.

It also possesses a CN95 Air filtration system with a medical mask level of air purification. The All-New e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 Years/500,000 km (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 Years/150,000 km (whichever is earlier).

This model is available at an Ex-showroom price of Rs 29,60,000 inclusive of a 7kW charger and Rs 29,15,000 exclusive of a 7kW charger.

Live TV

#mute