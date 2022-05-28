Kia has started accepting pre-orders for its upcoming EV6 electric car. The launch is slated to happen next month, but buyers can make their orders against a sum of Rs 3 lakh. Currently, the company is accepting offline bookings via select dealerships. Online bookings, on the other hand, can be made through the company's website. Kia is only accepting pre-orders for just 100 units of the Kia EV6, but do not plan to make your booking in a hurry. The South Korean carmaker has also kept a cancellation charge for EV6 bookings. So cancelling the booking of your Kia EV6 will cost you Rs 50,000.

Talking of deliveries, the AWD models will start arriving on the showroom floors by September, whereas the 2WD models will only land by December. The EV6 is underpinned by a skateboard architecture, specifically developed for electric vehicles. It will be sold with a 77.4 kWh battery pack.

Also read - 'Will not make EVs until...' Elon Musk's Twitter reply on Tesla's India plans

The 2WD trim will belt out 229 horsepower, while the AWD models will boast a peak power output of 325 hp. The latter can do the 0-100 kmph spring in just 5.2 seconds. Also, with the ultra-fast DC charger, the EV6 takes only 18 minutes for an 80 per cent charge.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 60-65 lakh, the Kia EV6 will rival the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW i4. With a gracefully gorgeous design, the EV6 also gets a neatly done interior. The EV comes with a curved panel, which houses two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment unit and instrument cluster. Alongside, it also gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, powered and ventilated seats, ADAS safety tech and more.