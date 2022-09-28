Citroen C3 EV spied in clear images ahead of global unveil on September 29, check PICS

The Indian EV market has been buzzing with rumours of the launch of a new french electric car. Yes, we are talking about the Citroen C3. The French automaker has confirmed the unveiling of the Citroen C3 Electric on September 29, 2022, via a tweet. With this launch, the automaker is set to mark its presence in the electric vehicle segment of the Indian market. Adding to that, the recent teasers have made sure that India will soon see a new French electric car. Moreover, the test mules of the electric car have been spotted multiple times with and without camouflage. Culminating the point, "Citroen C3 Electric will make its debut in India on September 23." But the recent spotting without any camouflage removes any confusion about the car's design.

The tweet shared by Citroen on Twitter said, "What's behind this blur? 1. more Blue, 2. The designer of Ami. 3. Our revolution of mobility." They further added, "Come back on September 29 for the right answer." The tweet also has a blurred out of a car which has been blurred enough to hide all the details of the car. However, the hints are good enough to confirm that they will have an electric car in the Indian market. However, with the spy shots, the blur has been cleared giving us a clear idea of what's behind the cloudy design.

What’s behind this blur?

1. More blur

2. The designer of Ami

3. Our rëvolution of mobility #enough

Come back on September 29th for the right answer. pic.twitter.com/7KJLVxUmFm — Citroën (@Citroen) September 27, 2022

Regarding the design, Citroen has a reputation for pulling creative tricks. The C3 and C5 Aircross facelifts, which were just released, have a unique and appealing design. It is realistic to presume that the upcoming electric automobile will appeal to the general public because of its appearance. Moreover, if looked closely the design is slightly different compared to the original car. Additionally, the automaker has always been known for its excellent ride quality, which should continue with the next EV.

The high-voltage electric drivetrain will provide a driving range of 300 km on a single charge, with the battery pack positioned underneath the floor and the motor housed in the bonnet. Depending on its costs and powertrain's features, it will either compete with the Tata Nexon EV Prime or the future Tata Tiago once it is released.