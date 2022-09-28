Tata Tiago EV launched in India priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, gets upto 315 km range

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for 10,000 customers. The price tag makes it the most affordable electric car in India with over 250 km range. Furthermore, with this launch, the automaker has one electric car model each in SUV, sedan, and hatchback segments. Therefore, strengthening its position in the Indian electric vehicle market. This launch has also made the Tiago one of the Tata cars that come with multiple powertrain options like ICE engine, CNG, and now electric as well. Interestingly this car has no direct rivals in the Indian market and hence is the first in its segment.

The Tata Tiago EV will resemble its ICE counterpart in terms of design, like with other Tata Motors electric vehicles, but there are also be some notable design variations. Along either side of the closed front grille are projector headlights. The tri-arrow motif on the grille is painted Teal Blue with a glossy black finish. The left headlight will also have a "EV" badge on it. The Tiago EV will use 14-inch steel wheels on the sides to reduce expenses.

Inside the cabin, Teal blue accents have also been used within the cabin in place of the chrome-finished trim pieces. In order to give the EV appeal inside as well, a tri-arrow design for the upholstery might also be used in the Teal Blue colour. The dual-tone theme for the interior, like the Tigor EV, will remain as is. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies.

Also read: Tata Tiago EV India LAUNCH tomorrow: All you need to know - Price, Range, Specs & more

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. Moreover, the hatchback gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well.