Citroen C3 EV unveiling on September 29? French carmaker drops a hint: Check here

A carmaker’s portfolio without an electric car is against the rules of society it seems. After all, Citroen’s Indian subsidiary has dropped a hint that it will soon be adding a new electric car to its Indian lineup. As per the recent teasers revealed by the French automaker on Twitter, it is evident that a new Citroen-badged electric car is on its way to us. Also, the rumours have that the brand is developing the electrified iteration of the Citroen C3 hatchback. The aforementioned statements when scribbled on a blank sheet of paper direct our thoughts to, “A Citroen C3-based electric hatchback will be unveiled on September 29!”

Since there’s no official confirmation from the brand, and in fact, any spotting of a Citroen C3 with a charging port or around any charging station remains away from the internet, we have to wait for the d-day to know the carmaker’s exact plans.

Citroen India teasers new electric car

An electric car, that’s good. But for us, it’s far from being #enough. See you on September 29th. pic.twitter.com/kJxVbYlmes — Citroën (@Citroen) September 26, 2022

The teaser video shared by Citroen on Twitter has the caption that reads, “An electric car, that’s good. But for us, it’s far from being #enough. See you on September 29th.” While it fails to shed any light on what models the company is exactly planning to launch in the Indian market, it does confirm that the Citroen Indian will soon have an electric car for Indian buyers.

Talking of the design, Citroen is known for pulling off a rabbit out of the hat. The recently launched C5 Aircross facelift and C3 look funky and eye-catching. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the upcoming electric car will appeal to the masses for its looks. Furthermore, the ride quality has been a strong forte of the automaker, which it should retain in the forthcoming EV as well.

The electric powertrain will be a high-voltage setup with the battery pack mounted underneath the floor and bonnet housing the motor to offer a driving cycle in the range of 300 km on a full charge. Once launched, it will either rival the Tata Nexon EV Prime or the upcoming Tata Tiago, depending on its prices and powertrain’s specifications.