Citroen eC3 electric car unveiled ahead of India launch; Check range, design and more

Citroen eC3 has been unveiled for the Indian market. After tons of spy shots and information leaks, India's new electric hatchback is finally out of the shadows now. However, the price of the car has not been announced yet in the Indian market. Before the price announcement, the French automaker will start taking bookings for the electric car from January 22, and as per the announcement, the car will be available for the customer from February 2023. It is to be noted that the electric hatchback is the company's first electric vehicle in the Indian market and opens new doors for the automaker in India.

Citroen eC3: Exterior

Citroen eC3 draws a lot from its ICE version. However, there are very subtle changes in the exterior too. For instance, the front end of the car now misses the tailpipe, and the front fender now has the charging port of the EV. At the same time, other elements like the car bumper remain all the same.

Citroen eC3: Interior

Similarly, the interiors of the electric car have been slightly changed. The differences can be seen in the form of the centre console; it also gets a new drive controller, and the gear lever has been replaced too. It is to be noted that keeping the car the same as the ICE version gives it a price advantage as the parts of the ICE versions are manufactured locally.

Citroen eC3: Features

The electric car has a very similar feature list to its ICE version, as it gets a 10-.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, height adjustable seat and many more. For keeping the occupants safe, the car gets features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags and more.

Citroen eC3: Range, Powertrain

The 29.2kWh battery pack for the Citroen eC3 is coming from the Chinese company Svolt. However, Citroen plans to localise it in the future. The Citroen EV has a 3.3kW onboard AC charger and CCS2 rapid charging capability. The eC3's front-axle mounted electric motor cranks out 57 horsepower and a maximum torque of 143 Nm. The eC3 has a 320km range that has been ARAI approved. In addition to having two driving modes, standard and eco, it also has regenerative braking. This powertrain enables the car to go from 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds, and the eC3 boasts a top speed of 107 kmph.