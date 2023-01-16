Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, FASTEST India-made electric SUV

Mahindra has introduced its first C-Segment Electric SUV XUV400 at a starting price of Rs 15.99 Lakhs, ex-showroom. The new XUV400 will come in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV 400EL. The XUV400EL is powered by a 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of up to 456 km. The XUV400EC is powered by a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of 375 km. Available in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL with 5 colour options, the ex-showroom price of the all-electric XUV400 starts at Rs 15.99 Lakh, which will prevail for the first 5,000 bookings. The company has planned to deliver 20,000 units within a year from launch. Deliveries begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.