topStoriesenglish
NewsElectric Vehicles
MAHINDRA XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, FASTEST India-made electric SUV

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is finally launched in the country with prices starting from Rs 14.99 lakh, with two variants on offer.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mahindra XUV400 EV prices start from Rs 14.99 lakh, ex-showroom
  • XUV400 EV will retail in two variants - XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL
  • Deliveries begin from March this year for EL variant

Trending Photos

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, FASTEST India-made electric SUV

Mahindra has introduced its first C-Segment Electric SUV XUV400 at a starting price of Rs 15.99 Lakhs, ex-showroom. The new XUV400 will come in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV 400EL. The XUV400EL is powered by a 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of up to 456 km. The XUV400EC is powered by a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of 375 km. Available in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL with 5 colour options, the ex-showroom price of the all-electric XUV400 starts at Rs 15.99 Lakh, which will prevail for the first 5,000 bookings. The company has planned to deliver 20,000 units within a year from launch. Deliveries begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.

 

Live Tv

Mahindra XUV400mahindra xuv400 evMahindra XUV400 EV LaunchedMahindra XUV400 EV Price

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?