Crayon Envy electric scooter launched at Rs 64,000; no driving license required

Crayon Motors, an Indian manufacturer of electric vehicles has launched its second product in India - a low-speed, premium Electric scooter named Envy in the Indian market. The Crayon Envy is priced at Rs 64,000 and comes with a spacious boot space and a unique keyless start. The Envy electric scooter is launched in four colour options white, black, blue, and silver. It comes with a 24-month warranty on its Motor and Controller.

Crayon earlier launched the Snow+ Electric Scooter in the Indian Market and the Made-in-India scooters are manufactured at the Ghaziabad manufacturing unit of Crayon Motors. The scooter promises a running cost of 14 paise/ km. Envy comes in different variants with mileages up to 160 km per charge.

The Crayon Envy is equipped with several features, such as, Geo Tagging, Digital speedometer, central locking and mobile charging. The scooter also comes with the unique reverse assist option, that lets the scooter to move forward and backward, thereby assisting the rider in dealing with tight parking spots.

The scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and does not require a driver's license or registration. It has a high-efficiency 250-Watt BLDC motor, tubeless tyres, disc brake and 150 mm ground clearance.

Commenting on the launch, Mayank Jain – Cofounder & Director said "These eco-friendly bikes are designed and developed by our in-house research and development team. The product quality and the functionality are a testament to our brand's goal of offering best-in-class EV mobility solutions and support. It is a futuristic, progressive, and stylish scooter to make our short distance runs pollution-free”

